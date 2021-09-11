Credit Agricole S A Boosts Stock Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $5,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the first quarter worth about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 40.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 29.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the first quarter worth about $60,000. 28.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, June 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.78.

Shares of RACE opened at $219.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.56. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $176.03 and a 52 week high of $233.66.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.08). Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Ferrari’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ferrari

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.