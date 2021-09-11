Credit Agricole S A Buys 4,418 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,277 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,418 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $5,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 10.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth about $755,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 650.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 52.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,140,000 after purchasing an additional 109,433 shares during the last quarter. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

In other Veeva Systems news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total value of $127,950.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,752,892.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.91, for a total value of $750,828.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,827.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,006 shares of company stock worth $5,717,330 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $302.82 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $235.74 and a one year high of $343.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of 119.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $323.33 and its 200 day moving average is $291.83.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Cowen began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.11.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.