Credit Agricole S A Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PEP stock opened at $155.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $214.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.97. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $159.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.58.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

