Credit Agricole S A Has $3.14 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 67.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,497 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,534,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,600,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839,316 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,754,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,626,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,327 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,227,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $854,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,257 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,730,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,505,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40,884.2% in the 1st quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,207,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $261,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201,615 shares during the last quarter. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.72.

TSM opened at $122.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $76.17 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The company had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.17%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.4941 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 41.59%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

