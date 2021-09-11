Credit Agricole S A Increases Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $190.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $134.12 and a one year high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Summit Redstone cut Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

