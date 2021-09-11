Credit Agricole S A Increases Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 615.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,762 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,977 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $55,000. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IBM. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.86.

NYSE IBM opened at $137.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.14. The company has a market capitalization of $122.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

