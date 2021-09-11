Credit Agricole S A Reduces Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Credit Agricole S A lessened its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,320 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $5,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,467,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310,150 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 140.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,598,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606,496 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Ally Financial by 346.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,678,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,340 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,920,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,472,000 after buying an additional 1,289,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after buying an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $656,125.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 96,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,177.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,333 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $166,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,958 shares of company stock valued at $2,088,983 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.06.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $51.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.09. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.81 and a 12 month high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

