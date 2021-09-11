Credit Agricole S A Sells 6,591 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Credit Agricole S A decreased its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,591 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Moderna were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Moderna by 3.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 58,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Moderna by 122.8% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna by 15.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the first quarter worth about $4,100,000. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

MRNA opened at $449.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $357.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.91. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.45 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.03, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.48.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $4,266,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,425,832.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.34, for a total transaction of $3,990,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,165,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,733,575,919.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 324,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,624,600. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRNA has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.21.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.