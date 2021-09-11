Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Shares Acquired by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 434,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,075 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $4,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 11.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CS stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.41. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.89 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $10.15 target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Credit Suisse Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.26.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

