Creditcoin Price Hits $3.85 (CTC)

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for about $3.85 or 0.00008476 BTC on popular exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $2.18 billion and $7.00 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,447.57 or 1.00032328 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00061633 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00079431 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007375 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002244 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006075 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org . Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.