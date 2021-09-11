Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.23.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$1.75 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$2.85 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

CWEGF opened at $1.50 on Friday. Crew Energy has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.22.

Crew Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in western Canada. Its business activities focus on the Montney resource, situated in northeast British Columbia. The company was founded on May 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.

