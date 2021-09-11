Critical Analysis: Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) & Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH)

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) and Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Femasys alerts:

5.1% of Femasys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.7% of Delcath Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of Delcath Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Femasys and Delcath Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Femasys 0 0 2 0 3.00 Delcath Systems 0 0 3 0 3.00

Femasys currently has a consensus target price of $16.73, suggesting a potential upside of 122.41%. Delcath Systems has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 131.88%. Given Delcath Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Delcath Systems is more favorable than Femasys.

Profitability

This table compares Femasys and Delcath Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Femasys N/A N/A N/A Delcath Systems -1,534.53% -166.54% -92.95%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Femasys and Delcath Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Femasys N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Delcath Systems $1.16 million 65.63 -$24.16 million ($8.35) -1.24

Femasys has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Delcath Systems.

Summary

Delcath Systems beats Femasys on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Femasys

Femasys Inc., a biomedical company, researches, develops, and manufactures medical devices for the women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a sterile, single-use disposable endocervical curettage product; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing. It also commercializes FemVue saline-air device in the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company offers its infertility products to obstetrics-gynecological physicians, related healthcare professionals, women's healthcare provider organizations, and reproductive endocrinologists. Femasys Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Suwanee, Georgia.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc., an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects. Its clinical development program for HEPZATO includes the FOCUS clinical trial for patients with hepatic dominant ocular melanoma to investigate objective response rate in metastatic ocular melanoma; and the ALIGN trial, a Phase 3 clinical trial for intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma. The company also provides HEPZATO as a stand-alone medical device for sale under the CHEMOSAT Hepatic Delivery System for Melphalan trade name for medical centers to treat a range of liver cancers in Europe. Delcath Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Femasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Femasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.