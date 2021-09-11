Critical Survey: PB Bankshares (NASDAQ:PBBK) and New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB)

PB Bankshares (NASDAQ:PBBK) and New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

Get PB Bankshares alerts:

This table compares PB Bankshares and New York Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PB Bankshares N/A N/A N/A New York Community Bancorp 34.32% 8.86% 0.99%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for PB Bankshares and New York Community Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PB Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A New York Community Bancorp 0 6 4 0 2.40

New York Community Bancorp has a consensus price target of $12.61, suggesting a potential upside of 2.10%. Given New York Community Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe New York Community Bancorp is more favorable than PB Bankshares.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.7% of New York Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of New York Community Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PB Bankshares and New York Community Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PB Bankshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A New York Community Bancorp $1.77 billion 3.25 $511.11 million $0.87 14.20

New York Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than PB Bankshares.

Summary

New York Community Bancorp beats PB Bankshares on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PB Bankshares

PB Bankshares Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers. PB Bankshares Inc. is based in Coatesville, Pennsylvania.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for PB Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PB Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.