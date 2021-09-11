CROAT (CROAT) Market Cap Reaches $202,199.30

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 11th. One CROAT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, CROAT has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. CROAT has a total market cap of $202,199.30 and $253.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000039 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 55.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 89,131,747 coins. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

Buying and Selling CROAT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

