CROAT (CROAT) Price Tops $0.0032 on Major Exchanges

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded up 73.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 11th. One CROAT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, CROAT has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. CROAT has a market capitalization of $284,553.18 and $261.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000029 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 31% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT (CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 89,121,527 coins. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

