Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Analysts predict that Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) will report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.12). Cronos Group reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.48). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.03). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cronos Group.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 258.59% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $15.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CRON has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Cronos Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cronos Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.92.

Shares of CRON stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $6.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,498,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,728,802. Cronos Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average is $8.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRON. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 300.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 685,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 514,033 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 761.3% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 118,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 104,954 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Cronos Group by 46.5% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,961 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Cronos Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 132,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Cronos Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 129,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cronos Group (CRON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.