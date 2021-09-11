Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by DCM Advisors LLC

DCM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Crown Castle International comprises approximately 0.8% of DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 136.6% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 50.0% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 31.7% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 51.7% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

CCI stock traded down $4.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $188.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,294,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,872. The firm has a market cap of $81.41 billion, a PE ratio of 72.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $204.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $195.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.37.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

CCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.75.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin bought 4,200 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

