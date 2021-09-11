Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 19,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,571,000 after buying an additional 9,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Shares of CCI opened at $188.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.41 billion, a PE ratio of 72.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.37. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $204.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $195.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.37.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.75.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.