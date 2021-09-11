Crown One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,818.00 (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 11th. During the last week, Crown has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. One Crown coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0626 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges. Crown has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $1,818.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,712.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $643.85 or 0.01408479 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.23 or 0.00508022 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $158.04 or 0.00345731 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00038102 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002910 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000060 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 58.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 27,973,547 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

