Crust Network Price Hits $40.31 (CRU)

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Crust Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $40.31 or 0.00089129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust Network has a total market cap of $82.37 million and $4.55 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Crust Network has traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crust Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00059627 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.00 or 0.00161427 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002919 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00014235 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000393 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00043710 BTC.

Crust Network Coin Profile

CRU is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,043,631 coins. Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crust Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.