CryptEx Market Capitalization Tops $1.20 Million (CRX)

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 11th. One CryptEx coin can currently be purchased for about $14.15 or 0.00031250 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptEx has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $3,043.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CryptEx has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CryptEx alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,294.13 or 1.00012128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00059765 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00008863 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00079120 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007241 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001265 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002260 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00005988 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About CryptEx

CryptEx (CRYPTO:CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

CryptEx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.