Crypto Sports Achieves Market Cap of $458,083.67 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Crypto Sports has a total market cap of $458,083.67 and approximately $1,158.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000373 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000136 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports (CRYPTO:CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

