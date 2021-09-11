Cryptonite Hits 1-Day Volume of $12.00 (XCN)

Cryptonite (CURRENCY:XCN) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Cryptonite coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptonite has a market cap of $324,097.43 and approximately $12.00 worth of Cryptonite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cryptonite has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,759.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,322.93 or 0.07261698 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.26 or 0.00402660 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $644.38 or 0.01408192 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.91 or 0.00126542 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.99 or 0.00561605 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $232.87 or 0.00508899 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.92 or 0.00345097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006718 BTC.

About Cryptonite

XCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the M7 POW hashing algorithm. Cryptonite’s total supply is 708,506,520 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonite is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptonite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptonite’s official Twitter account is @CryptoniteCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cryptonite is cryptonite.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptonite was developed by the Mini-blockchain Project over a period of almost four months. Cryptonite is a fork of the Bitcoin core but the code has been extensively modified and expanded upon. “

Buying and Selling Cryptonite

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptonite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

