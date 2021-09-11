CryptoPing Price Reaches $0.26 on Top Exchanges (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. CryptoPing has a total market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $1,108.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoPing coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000574 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded 16.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002203 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00070385 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.27 or 0.00130459 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.20 or 0.00183123 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,409.24 or 0.99947946 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,231.67 or 0.07113058 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.81 or 0.00908618 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002988 BTC.

About CryptoPing

CryptoPing’s genesis date was June 8th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 7,244,286 coins. CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech . CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

CryptoPing Coin Trading

