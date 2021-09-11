CryptoSoul (SOUL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $648,942.93

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 11th. CryptoSoul has a total market cap of $648,942.93 and $1,238.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CryptoSoul has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. One CryptoSoul coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoSoul Profile

CryptoSoul (SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 317,272,249 coins. The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

