CryptoSoul (SOUL) Trading 4.1% Lower Over Last Week

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. CryptoSoul has a market cap of $638,362.26 and $1,299.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoSoul coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CryptoSoul has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00107563 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.33 or 0.00507062 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00019999 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00045173 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00013931 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 317,272,249 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

