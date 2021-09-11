CryptoTask (CTASK) Tops 1-Day Volume of $144,441.00

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded 25.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 11th. CryptoTask has a total market cap of $681,585.17 and $144,441.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoTask coin can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00001038 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CryptoTask has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoTask Coin Profile

CryptoTask’s genesis date was January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,447,604 coins. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task . The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

CryptoTask Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoTask should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoTask using one of the exchanges listed above.

