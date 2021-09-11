CUE Protocol (CUE) Market Cap Achieves $440,094.74

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One CUE Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $57.78 or 0.00127577 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CUE Protocol has traded down 18.5% against the dollar. CUE Protocol has a market cap of $440,094.74 and approximately $3,047.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00069721 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.45 or 0.00129056 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.94 or 0.00180920 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,329.05 or 1.00089233 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,250.94 or 0.07178264 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $415.86 or 0.00918238 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002969 BTC.

About CUE Protocol

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

CUE Protocol Coin Trading

