Curate (XCUR) Market Capitalization Tops $22.90 Million

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. During the last week, Curate has traded 22.9% lower against the dollar. One Curate coin can now be purchased for $2.83 or 0.00006259 BTC on exchanges. Curate has a market cap of $22.90 million and $1.23 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00059402 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.49 or 0.00162364 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002884 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00014057 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000397 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00043207 BTC.

Curate Profile

Curate (CRYPTO:XCUR) is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,081,636 coins. The official message board for Curate is medium.com/@curateproject . Curate’s official website is curate.style . Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Buying and Selling Curate

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curate using one of the exchanges listed above.

