Curecoin (CURE) Price Hits $0.0726 on Exchanges

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. Curecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and $396.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Curecoin has traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar. One Curecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0726 or 0.00000160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Curecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $178.28 or 0.00392953 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006844 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000635 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Curecoin Profile

CURE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Curecoin’s total supply is 25,254,681 coins. The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curecoin is curecoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Curecoin is a PoW PoS hybrid altcoin that allows both ASIC mining and CPU & GPU mining to play a part in creating coins – as they call it mining and folding. The added benefit behind the coin is that computer power is used to test protein folding and create a valuable scientific knowledge base. Block halving occurs every million blocks and the block time is 60 seconds. “

Curecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Curecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.