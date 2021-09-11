Curve DAO Token Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $165.75 Million (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. In the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. Curve DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $969.69 million and approximately $165.75 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be purchased for about $2.27 or 0.00005017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00059808 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.42 or 0.00164325 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002925 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00014155 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $334.70 or 0.00739045 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Coin Profile

Curve DAO Token (CRYPTO:CRV) is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,580,975,538 coins and its circulating supply is 426,748,438 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars.

