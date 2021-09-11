cVault.finance (CORE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $382,184.00

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. cVault.finance has a market capitalization of $101.52 million and approximately $382,184.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One cVault.finance coin can now be purchased for about $10,152.34 or 0.22218766 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, cVault.finance has traded 22% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

cVault.finance (CORE) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

