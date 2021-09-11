CWV Chain 1-Day Volume Reaches $7,518.00 (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. In the last week, CWV Chain has traded 54.3% lower against the US dollar. One CWV Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. CWV Chain has a market cap of $6.27 million and approximately $7,518.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CWV Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00066829 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.00 or 0.00131756 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.57 or 0.00183522 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,582.34 or 1.00097998 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,251.98 or 0.07141300 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.69 or 0.00860149 BTC.

About CWV Chain

CWV Chain’s launch date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CWV Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CWV Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CWV Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CWV Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.