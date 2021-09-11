Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) Trading 0.8% Higher

Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLXPF)’s share price traded up 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.47 and last traded at $2.42. 471,088 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 551,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cybin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cybin from C$11.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Cybin in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Aegis began coverage on shares of Cybin in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

The firm has a market cap of $359.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average is $1.84.

Cybin Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products.

