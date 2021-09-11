Cyclone Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $6.68 Million (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $486.92 or 0.01067310 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded down 20.7% against the dollar. Cyclone Protocol has a total market cap of $6.68 million and approximately $206,274.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001727 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00037911 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00008037 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Profile

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 13,713 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

