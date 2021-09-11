CYCLUB Price Up 14% Over Last 7 Days (CYCLUB)

CYCLUB (CURRENCY:CYCLUB) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. During the last week, CYCLUB has traded up 14% against the US dollar. One CYCLUB coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0285 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CYCLUB has a total market cap of $16.37 million and $1.10 million worth of CYCLUB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00066829 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.00 or 0.00131756 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.57 or 0.00183522 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,582.34 or 1.00097998 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,251.98 or 0.07141300 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.69 or 0.00860149 BTC.

CYCLUB Profile

CYCLUB’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 574,716,648 coins. CYCLUB’s official Twitter account is @MciPlatform

CYCLUB Coin Trading

