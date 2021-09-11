Dai Reaches Market Cap of $6.47 Billion (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Dai coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC on major exchanges. Dai has a total market capitalization of $6.47 billion and approximately $345.67 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dai has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00059918 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.49 or 0.00161926 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00014306 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00043952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $332.17 or 0.00731899 BTC.

Dai Coin Profile

Dai is a coin. It was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 6,462,673,830 coins and its circulating supply is 6,462,673,341 coins. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Dai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

