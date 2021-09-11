Dakota Territory Resource (OTCMKTS:DTRCD) Shares Up 5.6%

Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRCD) shot up 5.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.19 and last traded at $5.05. 57,529 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 28,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.68.

About Dakota Territory Resource (OTCMKTS:DTRCD)

Dakota Territory Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States. It holds 100% interests in eight gold properties, including the Blind Gold, City Creek, West Corridor, Homestake Paleoplacer, Ragged Top, Tinton, Maitland, and Poorman Anticline Properties covering an area of approximately 18,182 located in the Northern Black Hills of South Dakota.

