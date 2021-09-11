Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420,507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 49,024 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.29% of Dana worth $9,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Dana by 317.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Dana by 15.8% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 916.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Dana by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,399,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,378,000 after purchasing an additional 77,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dana by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 544,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,243,000 after purchasing an additional 78,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DAN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dana from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dana from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Dana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Dana from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Dana stock opened at $21.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.15 and a 200-day moving average of $24.70. Dana Incorporated has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $28.44.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Dana had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dana Incorporated will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.56%.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

