DAO Maker (DAO) Price Hits $2.38 on Major Exchanges

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $87.58 million and $9.45 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO Maker coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.38 or 0.00005287 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded down 9.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00071050 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.34 or 0.00127523 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.25 or 0.00180709 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,965.50 or 1.00006603 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $429.30 or 0.00954788 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,179.69 or 0.07071856 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002996 BTC.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker launched on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 275,163,216 coins and its circulating supply is 36,839,436 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

