Dash (DASH) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $273.41 Million

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Dash has a market cap of $2.00 billion and approximately $273.41 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dash has traded down 23.2% against the dollar. One Dash coin can currently be bought for approximately $194.02 or 0.00429221 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002647 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007278 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $573.94 or 0.01269679 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000310 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000224 BTC.

About Dash

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,326,680 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

