Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS) vs. Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Financial Analysis

Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS) and Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.8% of Upland Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Data443 Risk Mitigation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Upland Software shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Data443 Risk Mitigation and Upland Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Data443 Risk Mitigation $2.47 million 1.28 -$13.91 million N/A N/A Upland Software $291.78 million 3.80 -$51.22 million $0.99 36.85

Data443 Risk Mitigation has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Upland Software.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Data443 Risk Mitigation and Upland Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Data443 Risk Mitigation 0 0 0 0 N/A Upland Software 0 0 6 0 3.00

Upland Software has a consensus price target of $56.43, suggesting a potential upside of 54.68%. Given Upland Software’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Upland Software is more favorable than Data443 Risk Mitigation.

Profitability

This table compares Data443 Risk Mitigation and Upland Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Data443 Risk Mitigation -155.67% N/A -150.13% Upland Software -18.74% 5.32% 1.59%

Volatility & Risk

Data443 Risk Mitigation has a beta of -5.21, suggesting that its share price is 621% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upland Software has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Upland Software beats Data443 Risk Mitigation on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Data443 Risk Mitigation Company Profile

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. engages in the provision of data security services. Its product lines include ClassiDocs, is enterprise software that runs on-premises or in the cloud; DataExpress NonStop (DXNS), secures Managed File Transfer solutions exclusively for the HPE NonStop platform; DataExpress Open Platform (DXOP), secures Managed File Transfer solutions for open platforms such as Microsoft Windows, UNIX, Linux and OSX DXOP supports all of the power, reliability and functionality of DXNS capabilities for the Open Platform capabilities; ARALOC, is a cloud-based platform for the management, protection and distribution of digital content to the desktop and mobile devices using custom branded and configured applications for iPad, iPhone, Android, PC and Mac; ArcMail, provides simple, secure and cost-effective email and enterprise archiving and management solutions; FileFacets, provides data classification and governance technology, which supports CCPA, LGPD, and GDPR compliance in a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform that performs sophisticated data discovery and content search of structured and unstructured data within corporate networks, servers, content management sy

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud. The company was founded by John T. McDonald in July 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

