Databroker (DTX) Price Up 10.4% Over Last 7 Days

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded up 28.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Databroker coin can currently be bought for about $0.0476 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges. Databroker has a market capitalization of $3.77 million and approximately $5,792.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Databroker has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00059705 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002956 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.76 or 0.00162039 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00014339 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00043584 BTC.

Databroker Profile

Databroker (DTX) is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,215,213 coins. The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Buying and Selling Databroker

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

