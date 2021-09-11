DAV Coin (DAV) Price Up 58.4% Over Last 7 Days

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded up 105.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. During the last week, DAV Coin has traded 58.4% higher against the dollar. DAV Coin has a market cap of $1.70 million and $1.10 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAV Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DAV Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00051782 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.87 or 0.00402220 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,754.70 or 1.00091783 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00061668 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006724 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00008592 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00081398 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000054 BTC.

DAV Coin Coin Profile

DAV Coin (CRYPTO:DAV) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork . DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAV Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAV Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.