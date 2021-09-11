Dawn Protocol (DAWN) 1-Day Volume Hits $14.03 Million

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Dawn Protocol has a total market cap of $243.17 million and approximately $14.03 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dawn Protocol coin can now be bought for $3.45 or 0.00007679 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded down 28.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00059299 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.89 or 0.00159872 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002883 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00014047 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000396 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00043157 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Coin Profile

Dawn Protocol (CRYPTO:DAWN) is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 coins and its circulating supply is 70,416,727 coins. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org . The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol

