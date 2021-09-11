DCM Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,776 Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 7.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,823,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,470 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Zoetis by 760.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,270,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,681 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Zoetis by 503.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,161,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,889,000 after purchasing an additional 968,926 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Zoetis by 10.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,062,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,612,000 after purchasing an additional 912,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in Zoetis by 52.9% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,432,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,265,000 after purchasing an additional 841,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total transaction of $2,951,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,955.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,003 shares of company stock worth $9,711,854. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Argus lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.08.

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $207.00. 1,151,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,792,813. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $210.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $98.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.19.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

