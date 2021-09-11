DCM Advisors LLC Boosts Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

DCM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 214.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 29,233 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in CSX in the first quarter worth $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 94.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in CSX in the first quarter worth $52,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the first quarter worth $58,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $2,611,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,150,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CSX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Susquehanna upped their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

CSX stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.95. 9,316,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,952,229. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.49 and its 200-day moving average is $32.88. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $34.96. The stock has a market cap of $69.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

