DCM Advisors LLC Buys 1,274 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

DCM Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,585 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. United Rentals makes up approximately 0.8% of DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 29,453.5% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,457,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,055 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 9,654.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 499,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,535,000 after purchasing an additional 494,513 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 569,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,510,000 after purchasing an additional 329,536 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 45,779.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 251,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,944,000 after purchasing an additional 251,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,262,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,732,926,000 after acquiring an additional 194,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on URI. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.17.

Shares of URI traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $341.29. 409,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,760. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.02. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.01 and a 12 month high of $364.30. The stock has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

