DCM Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

DCM Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,572 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. Eagle Materials accounts for about 0.9% of DCM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Eagle Materials by 15.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Eagle Materials by 28.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 463,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,338,000 after acquiring an additional 102,516 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Eagle Materials by 319.1% during the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 146,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,884,000 after acquiring an additional 111,894 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Eagle Materials by 197.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Eagle Materials by 0.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 649,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.50.

In other news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 11,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total value of $1,706,878.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,121 shares in the company, valued at $10,948,885.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director David B. Powers sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.07, for a total value of $1,848,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,369 shares in the company, valued at $364,991.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 44,952 shares of company stock valued at $6,785,148 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.53. 262,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,005. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.67 and its 200-day moving average is $141.61. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.23 and a 12 month high of $160.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $475.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.36 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 20.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 14.58%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

