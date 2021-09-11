DCM Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

DCM Advisors LLC reduced its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,911 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 271,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,881,000 after buying an additional 10,401 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,868,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 391.6% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 11,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 141,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,935,000 after buying an additional 11,355 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.20.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $868,686 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNC traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $191.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,358,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,888. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $101.58 and a one year high of $203.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $81.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.54.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.62%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

